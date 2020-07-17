Military sends help to overwhelmed Calif. hospitals

In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, photo, a patient care room is reconditioned for use during the coronavirus pandemic at the St. Vincent Medical Center building in Los Angeles. The empty hospital near downtown Los Angeles is being leased by the State of California to operate as a healthcare facility during the COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles County. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The military is stepping in to help eight California hospitals that are being overwhelmed by the coronavirus surge.

The hospitals say they have beds but are stretched thin for personnel. At California’s request, the Air Force has begun sending 160 doctors, nurses and other health care specialists to the facilities, including medical centers in San Joaquin and Riverside counties.

On Thursday California reported its largest two-day total of confirmed cases at nearly 20,000. There also were 258 additional deaths in 48 hours. More than 8,000 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

In San Diego County, a Paradise Hills nursing home has one of the largest outbreaks at such a facility in the state.