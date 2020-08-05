Mexico posts near-record 857 coronavirus deaths

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Dr. Diana Pacheco explains to a patient that she will collect nasal and throat swabs, during walk-up COVID-19 testing in a mobile diagnostic tent, in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Friday, July 24, 2020. The capital’s health secretariat erected mobile testing units in the areas of the city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but only limited numbers of testing kits are available each day. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico posted a near-record one-day total of 857 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the country’s confirmed death toll to 48,869, the third-highest number in the world.

The Health Department reported that just over 1 million coronavirus tests have been performed, with almost 450,000 people testing positive to date.

Mexico’s has had a positive rate of about 45% to 50% since the early weeks of the pandemic, largely because most people were tested only after exhibiting considerable symptoms.