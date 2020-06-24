Mexico posts another record rise in virus cases

Dr. Marta Beatriz Sanchez, who returned to work Tuesday after recovering from a coronavirus infection, stands outside the COVID-19 hospital in Military Camp 1 after an earthquake was felt, in Naucalpan, Mexico State, part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. On the grounds of the military base, a barracks has been converted into a 100-bed hospital treating recovering and moderately ill COVID-19 patients who come from both the military and civilian populations. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 6,288, while 793 more deaths have been reported.

The Health Department on Tuesday said Mexico now has seen 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths from COVID-19. Officials acknowledge both are undercounts due to extremely low testing rates. Mexico has performed only about half a million tests, or about one for every 250 inhabitants.

Officials claim the pandemic has stabilized and may have even started a downward trend this week, but they have made that claim several times before.

Mexico has also had an extremely high rate of infections among health care professionals. About 39,000 of the country’s confirmed cases are health care workers, about 20% of the total. There have been 584 deaths among doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital workers.