MCAS Miramar says goal is to get all Marines, sailors vaccinated

SAN DIEGO — Marines and sailors at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for the past three weeks, joining a growing number of people becoming inoculated in San Diego County.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Marines and sailors at MCAS Miramar have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for the past three weeks, joining a growing number of people becoming inoculated in San Diego County.

“It is voluntary,” said Col. Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer at MCAS Miramar. “I think we’re reflective of society. Some are wary of it; others are ready to get it.”

But Dockery said the goal is to get all 15,000 people on base vaccinated.

“It is a health and safety issue,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure we can maintain our combat-readiness. That’s what this is all about for our Marines and sailors.”

As of Wednesday, the county has received 586,325 doses of vaccine and has administered 357,507 doses, according to its Health and Human Services Agency. Around 2% of the population over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said numbers of doses administered are likely “significantly delayed.”

San Diego became authorized to administer vaccines Tuesday, and city paramedics began providing doses in Balboa Park Municipal Gym to area government workers eligible according to state and county guidelines, including those 65 and older.

The city also received an initial shipment of 1,200 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week. Mayor Todd Gloria is exploring additional city- owned locations as potential vaccination sites when more doses become available.

The number of doses delivered directly to the city will depend on vaccine availability statewide.

Dockery said vaccinations are given once or twice a week on base with some servicemembers recently receiving their second doses. It’s still unclear when everyone on base will be able to get their shots, but the priority goes to deploying units, he said.

“We’re a part of the San Diego community,” Dockery said. “The more Marines and sailors get vaccinated, the more San Diego County residents get vaccinated. It’s all tied-in together.”