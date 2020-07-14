Mayor touts outdoor business proposal as city faces more closures

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer voiced his support Tuesday for a proposal that would make it easier to do business outdoors in San Diego, as more employers are once again forced to close indoor operations.

The new project is seen as an extension of existing efforts, like “Curbside Gaslamp,” that have already allowed more restaurants to expand outside during the pandemic. That effort became even more urgent Monday when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered most businesses across the state to close indoor areas.

“More space means more customers and more business,” Faulconer said in a Tuesday news conference.

The new proposal would speed up the permitting process and eliminate certain requirements so that businesses can set up outside more quickly, the mayor said. San Diego City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday evening.