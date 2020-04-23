Mayor confirms Chula Vista will make face coverings mandatory

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas says the city will start requiring residents to wear a face covering when they are in public for essential tasks.

Salas is expected to officially make the announcement in a joint news conference with two other South Bay mayors at noon on Thursday, but she confirmed the new measure in a Facebook comment Wednesday evening.

“Is it going to be mandatory?” a resident asked, in the comments for a video Salas posted encouraging people to wear masks as a means for reducing the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, as of 12 a.m. 4/23,” Salas responded.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the mayor meant the face covering requirement was already in effect Thursday morning, or if she intended to say it technically begins Friday.

Salas will be joined by National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and San Diego Councilmember Vivian Moreno at Thursday’s news conference.

National City has already approved a face–covering requirement, after a City Council vote on Tuesday.

