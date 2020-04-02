LA mayor urges everyone to wear masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that the city’s 4 million people wear masks when going outside amid the spreading coronavirus.

Garcetti on Wednesday said people in the nation’s second-largest city who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries hard-hit by the COVID-19 virus have done.

Garcetti said the look would be “surreal” but people will have to get used to it.

But he also said people still should stay at home as much as possible.

The mayor also said residents shouldn’t use medical-grade masks, which are in short supply and are needed by healthcare workers and first responders.

Newsom had bad news for parents Wednesday when he said schools should plan to teach from afar for the rest of the academic year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided similar guidance to districts Tuesday evening. The decision on whether students will return to the classroom will ultimately be up to school districts.