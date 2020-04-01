Map: Emergency food distribution sites ready to help families

SAN DIEGO — Emergency food resources are available for families around the county who have lost income and need help keeping their kids fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding San Diego has eight new drive-up locations with “farmers market-style” offerings, including fresh produce. Most are open Monday through Friday, and the organization has full details on their website.

Organizers say there’s no shame in taking advantage of the food available if families need it, even if their kids were not previously in a free- or reduced-lunch program.

Feeding San Diego also has an interactive map with food distribution sites around the county. Click on a marker for details and directions.

Full details on food distribution sites are available on Feeding San Diego’s website.

NOTE: Green markers require you to call ahead and may have eligibility requirements. Blue markers have no requirements.