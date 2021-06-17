Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hopes financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds. The top winner could take home $1 million under the plans announced Thursday.

Drawings will take place over five weeks, starting July 14. The state will give away nine $100,000 scholarships to winners ages 12 to 17.

Four $100,000 cash prizes and one $1 million award will be handed out to winners age 18 and older. Registration for the drawings begins Monday at noon.

In California, 30 vaccinated residents won $50,000 cash prizes and a second group of 10 vaccinated Californians were awarded $1.5 million each.

Another drawing being held July 1 will give vaccinated Californians the chance to win one of six “dream vacation” packages to destinations across the state.