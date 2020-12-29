Longer lines reported at local COVID-19 testing sites

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Residents lined up Tuesday at COVID-19 testing sites around San Diego County to be tested as 2020 comes to a close.

In recent weeks, county public health officials are reporting increases in testing and longer lines at testing sites. It comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in local communities with the county tallying more than 1,000 new cases each day for much of the past month, including more than 2,500 new infections reported on Tuesday.

At the San Ysidro Civic Center, the line wrapped around part of a small park outside the testing site.

“It’s been way longer, around the trolley tracks,” neighbor Norma Hernandez said.

Since this year’s holiday season hit, the local testing center has been packed, according to Hernandez.

“There wasn’t even three people standing last month,” she said. “Right after December came in, that’s when the line came.”

It’s a similar story at other walk-up testing sites around the county. Since Dec. 22, the county has reported an average of more than 22,000 tests each day.

County officials say lines are expected to increase as residents wind down the holidays.

That could mean waiting up to two hours at many of the walk-up testing sites.

As for the residents who lives next to the testing center, some say it has been stressing the neighborhood. For Hernandez, that means driving around for a half hour to find parking.



“Crazy with the parking, crazy with the trash because they take off their masks and they just throw it on the floor there’s only one trash can right here or maybe two,” she said.