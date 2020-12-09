Local travel industry takes another hit from new stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO – More than 456,000 people in the hotel and hotel-related industries could be out of work in California by next summer, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

“Forty percent of our industry is out of work,” said San Diego Travel Authority CEO Julie Coker, who has been in the industry for 30 years. “I’ve never seen something hit us as long or as hard as this.”

The state’s new stay-at-home order forces hotels to close their doors to non-essential guests. Some of those hotels have transitioned to become quarantine hotels so they can get government assistance and survive. Others are hopeful the order will be lifted or stimulus money is on the way.

“There’s certainly a desire to do something, but will [Democrats] accept a trimmed down version?” said SDSU Professor of Finance Stephen Brincks, of the ongoing negotiations over federal aid.

“The Republicans want (small business loans) and stimulus checks, Democrats want to add on an extended federal unemployment — which is an extra $300 — and more money going to people who are laid off.”

Professor Brinks said it’s almost certain a stimulus will be passed by February, but getting it done before the end of this year may not be as likely due to the Senate race runoff in Georgia.

“Both sides want to know if they need to compromise or not.”