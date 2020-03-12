Local theater, music venues cancel performances through end of March

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Symphony and Opera are postponing or canceling all performances through the end of March, as are the La Jolla Music Society and the La Jolla Playhouse, officials said Thursday.

The groups decided to take the action in response to guidance issued Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to minimize the chance of transmitting the coronavirus at large group gatherings, Opera Director of Communications Edward Wilensky said.

“We are currently in the process of reaching out to our patrons about their ticketing options, and a statement from each respective organization will be distributed later this afternoon,” said Wilensky in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely for performances beyond March 31. While we are deeply saddened to take this action, we feel it is imperative in the effort to safeguard the health and well being of our patrons, performers, staff and volunteers.”