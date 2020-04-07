Local students shop for more than 100 people who can’t leave home during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A network of local college students is making sure that anyone who can’t get to the grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic can still get the food and other supplies they need.

Sisters Monica and Milano Sliwa said they were inspired to create the group when they saw a photo of an elderly man looking at empty shelves at a grocery store. Saddened that the man — one of many people more vulnerable to the virus because of their age or health status — had to be out in the first place, the sisters decided to create a Facebook group offering to shop for others.

What started as a simple effort by the sisters has expanded to a group of 60 student volunteers from UC San Diego and San Diego State, speaking five different languages and already serving about 150 people who are elderly or immunocompromised.

The group is young and healthy, and follows CDC guidelines on grocery shopping and deliveries. People who need help can reach out to the team directly at covid19outreachsd@gmail.com or fill out this Google form.

Since gaining attention for their acts of kindness, the group has received a surge of requests, and may not be able to connect with every person who reaches out. The students said they’re doing their best to expand their network of volunteers and serve as many people as possible.