Local stores open for 1st time in weeks with curbside service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Retail stores across the region can open for curbside service starting Friday provided they meet San Diego County’s guidelines.

Shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, museums and offices will remain closed until the next phase of California’s emergence from the regime of restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stores able to open Friday include bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but these businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses will also be able to open Friday.

All businesses opening as part of “Phase 2” must complete a safe reopening plan, found online, and post it publicly. All employees must be given copies of the plan.