Local sports on hold as Gulls, Legion, Seals games are canceled

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s collection of local teams will suspend their seasons in response to the spread of coronavirus, a decision echoed nationally Thursday in U.S. sports leagues major and minor.
The San Diego Gulls minor league hockey team scrapped a home game scheduled for Friday after their parent league, the American Hockey League, suspended play indefinitely Thursday.
The San Diego Legion, San Diego’s team in U.S. Major League Rugby, suspended its season for at least 30 days along with the rest of the USMLR’s clubs.
The San Diego Seals, a National Lacrosse League Team, said it will not travel to VAncouver for its game over the weekend and will suspend future home and road games until further notice.