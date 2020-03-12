Local sports on hold as Gulls, Legion, Seals games are canceled

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s collection of local teams will suspend their seasons in response to the spread of coronavirus, a decision echoed nationally Thursday in U.S. sports leagues major and minor.

The San Diego Gulls minor league hockey team scrapped a home game scheduled for Friday after their parent league, the American Hockey League, suspended play indefinitely Thursday.

American Hockey League suspends play as well. @SDGullsAHL had a home game scheduled for Friday night and away game at Ontario Sunday. https://t.co/T1ejSu9VIC — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) March 12, 2020

The San Diego Legion, San Diego’s team in U.S. Major League Rugby, suspended its season for at least 30 days along with the rest of the USMLR’s clubs.

Major League Rugby suspends the 2020 season for 30 days, effective immediately.



Read more here: https://t.co/mjEahIAj1O pic.twitter.com/OcZk9QPu7c — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 12, 2020

The San Diego Seals, a National Lacrosse League Team, said it will not travel to VAncouver for its game over the weekend and will suspend future home and road games until further notice.

ICYMI: The @NLL has suspended game play until further notice for the safety and best interest of the fans, players, coaches and staff. pic.twitter.com/bE5cg2bspI — San Diego Seals (@SealsLax) March 12, 2020