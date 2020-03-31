Local pharmacy offers coronavirus screen, medication delivery

SAN DIEGO – A family-run pharmacy with two locations in San Diego says it has a simple coronavirus test that can be used to quickly screen people who need further testing.

Eldahmy Wellness Pharmacy is located in La Jolla and Barrio Logan. Ahme Eldahmy told FOX 5 that both locations can administer attest that detects antigen for COVID-19.

“The test will be done as a community service,” he said. “We’ll be doing it free of charge for those who can’t afford it, or we will do it for our cost.”

Eldahmy Wellness has partnered with healthcare professionals to identify those who are truly sick and then offer support and guidance, along with the patient’s own doctor or a referring physician. The idea is to screen people for coronavirus so that hospitals are not overwhelmed.

The screening takes only 10 minutes to get results. If it is positive, the severity of symptoms dictate next steps.

“If it shows antigen-positive — there are two types of COVID-19 antigens: IGG and IGM — if it’s positive, we have a protocol to refer them to further testing, which will give more information about the exten of the infection and what steps need to be taken,” Eldahmy said.

The pharmacy is also adapting to a new normal where customers don’t want to leave their homes so they can practice social distancing. The pharmacies are offering free delivery anywhere in San Diego because they want to be part of the solution,and that means keeping people at home.

“We need to remember, we are all in this together, especially here in San Diego. We need to remember we need to keep a calm and we need to reserve the spots in the hospital for those who really need it,” Eldahmy said.

For more information on free medication delivery or coronavirus screenin, visit the Eldahmy Wellness Pharmacy website.