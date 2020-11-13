Local mayors sound different tones on new virus restrictions

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego County moves into the state’s more-restrictive “purple tier” because of rising coronavirus case rates, local mayors have taken differing approaches to the issue of enforcing the measures.

In Coronado and El Cajon, leaders have voiced skepticism about enforcing the new round of restrictions. In Chula Vista, Mayor Mary Salas says getting everyone on the same page will be essential.

“The current policy that’s in place right now will not slow the spread of COVID but will put tens of thousands of San Diegans out of work, and that’s just simply unacceptable,” Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said Friday.

Bailey says that measures forcing local gyms, restaurants and museums to move operations outdoors or close down don’t make sense, because the county found San Diego’s increased cases are not due to the sectors that are impacted by moving into a more-restrictive tier. Bailey pointed to the county’s tier adjudication request by Dr. Wilma Wooten on Nov. 5. In the petition to stay in the red tier, the county said the increase in cases was in worksites and the 20- to 29-year-old population. A group of local restaurants and gyms are now suing the county over the issue.

“So it really begs the question, ‘If these businesses are not actually responsible for the rising number of cases, why are they being closed down in the first place?’” Bailey told FOX 5.

That’s why he started a petition, asking people to sign it and fight for new ways to slow the spread without closing sectors that he argues are not contributing factors to the rise in cases.

“These businesses have already invested thousands of dollars and established the protocols necessary to keep their customers safe, yet they’re being told they have to close again and we have to demand a better policy from the state of California,” Bailey said.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas said she believes one reason the case rate is increasing is a lack of cohesiveness in local leadership.

“When you’ve got conflicting information, when you’ve got mayors in one city saying, ‘Yes we agree that we have to be disciplined,’ and then you have other mayors saying, ‘No… then we have great problems,’” Salas said.

The city of Chula Vista has one of the highest numbers of cases in the county, with the mayor saying 133 were just confirmed within the past two days. She said we need to stay diligent with the holidays just around the corner.

“As of Oct. 30, I do know that we have had 117 of our Chula Vista residents die. That’s somebody that will not be with you on the Thanksgiving table,” Salas said.

She told FOX 5 if businesses defy the county’s orders, the city will shut them down or fine them until they get the message. She said it’s not something they want to do, but they have to keep residents safe.

As for Bailey’s petition: He said more than 4,000 small businesses and their employees have already signed it.