Local jails end in-person visits due to recent coronavirus cases

The Vista Detention Facility is seen in a Google Maps image. The jail was one of several in the county to report coronavirus cases in November 2020.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County jails stopped allowing in-person visitation Saturday after a series of recent cases among inmates, some of whom are still being treated in the hospital.

The decision was announced Friday after four inmates tested positive at George Bailey Detention Facility, the county’s largest jail, located north of the border and east of Otay Mesa. Three of the inmates have now been hospitalized.

Four more positive cases were detected at East Mesa Reentry Facility, which is located in the same area as George Bailey.

Meanwhile, an inmate recently transferred to Vista Detention Facility tested positive, and eight other people incarcerated in the jail tested positive soon after. The entire group is now being quarantined.

While in-person social visits are no longer allowed, video visits will continue as officials try to control the virus' spread in county facilities, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.