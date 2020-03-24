Local hospitals request donations of protective gear

SAN DIEGO — Sharp Healthcare put out a call Monday for new and unused medical supplies to help protect healthcare workers and patients against the spread of coronavirus.

Vice President of Public Relations John Cihomsky said Sharp hospitals and clinics are in need of personal protective gear. Starting Wednesday, volunteers will accept donations at four Sharp facilities. Drive-through donation sites will allow for safe social distancing.

While supplies are sufficient to meet the current need, Cihomsky said they are looking ahead.

“The hard part is not knowing how long the crisis is going to last,” Cihomsky said. “Our biggest concern is to make sure that the protective equipment that we have, the PPE, remains at an optimal level.”

Industries that may have needed supplies include construction companies, hardware stores, schools, nail technicians and others.

New or Unused Products to Donate

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Infrared thermometers

Specialized Items to Donate

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kids

What Not to Donate

At this time, Sharp is not accepting hand-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts.

Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment or other supplies are not needed at this time. If that changes, an announcement will be made.

How to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at any of the locations listed above.

Donors will be directed into and out of the donation location.

Donors will not need to get out of their cars if they prefer not to.

Staff will maintain safe physical distance from donors, and will wear gloves and regularly clean their hands.

Donors will be asked to provide basic contact information and may request a receipt for their records

Donation sites can accommodate donations of all sizes.

Drive-Up Donation Locations

Sharp HealthCare, 4000 Ruffin Road, San Diego

Sharp Coronado Hospital, 250 Prospect Place, Coronado

Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Brier Patch Campus, 9000 Wakarusa St., La Mesa

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, 751 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista

Hours of Operation

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Brier Patch, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday only)

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.