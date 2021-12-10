Local health experts on Omicron after 2nd confirmed case detected in county

SAN DIEGO — The second omicron case in San Diego County was detected 24 hours after the first case was identified Thursday.

County health officials said the San Diego man is in his 30s, fully vaccinated and also received a booster shot. The man had no prior travel history and no connection to the first case, according to the county.

“What that means is it is spreading locally and there is undoubtedly other cases that have yet to be detected,” stated Dr. Cameron Kaiser, San Diego County Deputy Public Health Officer.

The man only suffered minor symptoms, which Dr. Kaiser said they have now been resolved.

“He did not need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Kaiser.

The Omicron, a variant of concern due to its rapid spread, not a severity as of now.

Dr. Louise Laurent, with University of California San Diego School of Medicine and co-lead with the SEARCH Alliance, has been monitoring the county’s positive tests for variants since the start of the pandemic – also known as sequencing.

“For example, we can line up the sequence for alpha and against delta – and now against the omicron sequences — and we can see which one that patient sequenced lines up against,” Laurent said.

Not every positive test in the county is sequenced, according to Dr. Laurent, only certain samples from the county are sequenced. All of the positive results from UCSD are sequenced due to their onsite EXCITE Lab, which detected the second case.

A recent Los Angeles Times article showed the omicron variant was detected in a wastewater sample last month in Merced County, highlighting the important work these sequencing teams do to determine the most dominant variant.

“Catching these variants, as they come up quickly, so we learn as much about them as possible before they essentially take over the population of viruses is super important,” Laurent said.

Health experts advise for everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, stay home while sick and get tested if any symptoms arise.