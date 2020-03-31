Local doctors turn to virtual visits

SAN DIEGO — Doctors across the county are using technology to adapt how they visit patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local doctors, including Dr. Kenneth Roth with Internal Medicine, have now transitioned to “televisits.” Patients and doctors can meet virtually for appointments on computer or smartphone — a way to keep patients safe, physically and emotionally.

“To be able to be there and to provide my patients with information, is a sense of security they need during these scary times,” Roth told FOX 5. “It’s nice to have someone to look at you and evaluate you and assure you that things will be okay.”