Local doctor accused of selling false cure for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — A doctor in Carmel Valley was charged with fraud Thursday in connection with selling what he described as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19.

FBI agents served a search warrant Thursday morning at Skinny Beach Med Spa on Carmel Mountain Road, where Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley works as a licensed physician.

In late March, Skinny Beach started sending emails advertising “COVID-19 treatment packs” for $3,995 for a family of four, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

In a recorded call with an undercover agent posing as a would-be customer, Staley described the medication as “an amazing cure” and a “miracle cure” that would cure COVID-19 “100%”. He said if you take the medication and don’t have the disease, “you’re immune for at least six weeks.” He called it a “magic bullet.”

“It’s preventative and curative. It’s hard to believe, it’s almost too good to be true. But it’s a remarkable clinical phenomenon,” Staley stated. “I’ve never seen anything like this in medicine, just so you know. Really, I can’t think of anything. That, you’ve got a disease that literally disappears in hours.”

The FBI later interviewed Staley who, when asked whether Skinny Beach has told patients that the treatments are a 100% cure for the virus, said, “No, that would be foolish. We would never say anything like that.” He also told them it was “not definitive” that the medication cures COVID-19.

According to the complaint, Stlaey also offered the would-be customer Xanax as part of his “concierge package” and shipped the controlled substance without conducting a medical exam.

Staley claimed his broker was smuggling hydroxychloroquine from China to make his own pills and had concealed the shipment by describing it as sweet potato extract. Shipping records confirmed he was importing a shipment of “yam extract.”

“We will not tolerate COVID-19 fraudsters who try to profit and take advantage of the pandemic fear to cheat, steal and harm others,” said U.S. Attorney Brewer. “Rest assured: those who engage in this despicable conduct will find themselves in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors.”

“The sale of false cures, especially by a medical professional, will be vigorously investigated by the FBI,” said Omer Meisel, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office. “The FBI is using a variety of tools to identify anyone who exploits the current crisis with fraudulent scams or a variety of cyber schemes – and is proactively warning the public about products claiming to save lives, before losing their money or creating false hope. Scammers seeking to profit by exploiting fear and uncertainty during this COVID-19 pandemic will be brought to justice.”

“The FDA will continue to collaborate with our fellow law enforcement partners to bring to justice those who place profits above the public health during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Lisa L. Malinowski, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Los Angeles Field Office. “Today’s announcement should serve as a reminder that we will take appropriate action against bad actors who take advantage of a crisis while jeopardizing the health of Americans.”

Staley is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday at 2 p.m. He faces a maximum of up to 20 years in prison.