Local distillery making hand sanitizer for hospitals

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — With a shortage of hand sanitizers throughout California, local distilleries are shifting their focus from cocktails to hospitals.

Pacific Coast Spirits is a relatively young Oceanside company striking out in the high-end craft cocktail business and now moving their energy to the fight against coronavirus. They sold out of their 2.5-ounce spray bottles in the first day and now their production is in full swing, helping hospitals, San Diego Gas and Electric and other major companies.

As a restaurant, bar, the company had to lay off most of their employees when the government shuttered their doors due to coronavirus pandemic. But their second act shifting to hand sanitizers has reinvigorated their team.

“It’s been massive. We’ve had cities reach out, we’ve had businesses reach out needing supply. Folks are trying to stay open and trying to stay safe,” Hammond said.