SAN DIEGO — A 98-year-old woman died from the effects of coronavirus, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 16, health officials said Thursday afternoon.

Officials reported 117 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the highly contagious virus to 966. That total is certain to pass 1,000 by Friday, said Eric McDonald, Deputy Public Health Officer at County of San Diego.

