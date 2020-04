SAN DIEGO — Thousands of runners in San Diego are sidelined for spring races due to social distancing guidelines, but they’re still trying to hit their goals and connect with the community.

Coronado-based Easy Day Sports is hosting a 6-week virtual race series between April 6 and May 17. More than 5,000 people have already signed up to log their races along with the rest of the pack.

Watch Heather Lake’s report on the virtual racing events, and learn more on the Easy Day website.