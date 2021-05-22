Live events industry eagerly awaits June 15

EL CAJON—The local entertainment industry is waiting eagerly for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in the state next month.

Many local event promoters are anxious to see how the eased regulations will impact the industry.

Once the restrictions are lifted, concert venues like the Magnolia in El Cajon will fully reopen. But some restrictions will remain in place for venues that host “mega events.”

Large events and gatherings will soon be back once the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions by June 15th. Kevin Hellman with the San Diego Event Coalition says he can’t wait.

“Everybody‘s getting back to work and you’re seeing events popping up,” says Hellman. “A lot of events are going on sale so July, August, September’s going to be fun time to be in San Diego.”

But the state says “mega events” will still be subject to some restrictions.

Mega events are events of more than 5,000 people indoors, and more than 10,000 people outdoors.

Indoor mega events will require verification of an attendee’s fully vaccinated status, or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Outdoor mega events will recommend the same, or that attendees wear masks.

“I’ll probably go to events like that and I’m vaccinated and I think everybody should get vaccinated,” says Hellman. “Nobody wants to get anybody sick but my question is what are the requirements going to be to check everybody.”

The state says attendees can show a vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, or documentation from a healthcare provider. It says venues can also require attendees to self-attest to their vaccination before entry.

“Some people will say that’s not cool and you know the last 15 months weren’t cool and now we just want to get back to normal life,” says Hellman.

Once the restrictions are lifted, there will be no capacity limits for businesses or public spaces. There will also be no more mask mandate for vaccinated people, or physical distancing requirements.