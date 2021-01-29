Biden’s COVID-19 response team briefs public after South Africa variant detected

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A team of scientists and public health experts assembled by President Joe Biden briefed the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts Friday, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a briefing earlier this week, when the variant first identified in South Africa hadn’t yet been detected in the country.

State health officials in South Carolina confirmed two cases of the strain on Thursday. Public health officials said it’s almost certain that there are more infections that have not been identified yet. They’ve also expressed concern that this version spreads more easily and that vaccines could be less effective against it.

The two cases were discovered in adults in different regions of the state and do not appear to be connected. Neither of the people infected has traveled recently, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday.

South Africa first detected the variant in October. Since then, it’s been found in at least 30 other countries.

Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe, but scientists are primarily concerned with the emergence of three of them. Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were previously confirmed in the U.S.

Some tests suggest the South African and Brazilian variants may be less susceptible to antibody drugs or antibody-rich blood from COVID-19 survivors, both of which help people fight off the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.