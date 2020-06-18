Little Italy restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — Nolita Hall, a bar and restaurant in Little Italy, has closed for the remainder of the month after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the business said in a social media post.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 had passed multiple temperature and symptom checks on site, according to the Facebook post. The temporary closure will allow time for staff members to be tested and the restaurant to be sanitized and cleaned, the post said.

“Please know that we were and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to use best practices for sanitation, symptom-checking, social distancing, etc.,” the post stated.

The restaurant will remain closed until June 30.