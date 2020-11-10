List: New restrictions in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A rising COVID-19 case rate has caused San Diego County to fall back into the most-restrictive tier on the state’s reopening system.
Because of the move to the purple tier, restaurants will have to move to outdoor service only, retail businesses will have to further limit capacity and schools will be unable to shift to in-person learning. The county’s demotion from the less-restrictive red tier is the result of two weeks of case rates that exceeded the threshold of 7 per 100,000 residents.
The State of California published a list of restrictions for each industry:
Amusement parks
Closed
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Appliance repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Aquariums
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Auto repair shops
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Banks and credit unions
Can open with modifications
Bars (where no meals provided)
Closed
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Body waxing studios
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Bookstores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Breweries (where no meals provided)
Closed
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Campgrounds and outdoor recreation
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Cardrooms
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Carwashes
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Childcare
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Childcare
Churches
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Clothing and shoe stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Concert venues
Closed
Convenience stores
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Convention centers
Closed
Cultural ceremonies
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Dance studios
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Day camps
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Day camps
Distilleries (where no meals provided)
Closed
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Doctors and dentists
Can open with modifications
Dog walkers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Door-to-door sales and services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Drive-in theaters
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Dry cleaners
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electricians
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Electrologists
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Estheticians
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Family entertainment centers
Can open outdoors only with modifications
– Kart racing
– Mini-golf
– Batting cages
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Farmers markets
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Festivals
Closed
Film and TV production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Fire stations
Can open with modifications
Florists
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Food banks
Can open with modifications
Gas stations
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Government services
Can open with modifications
Grocery stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 50% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Gyms and fitness centers
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Hair salons and barbershops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops
Handypersons/general contractors
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Higher education institutions
Closed for indoor lectures and student gatherings. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open.
See guidance for Higher education
Home and furnishing stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Hospitals and urgent care
Can open with modifications
Hotels and lodging
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
HVAC services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)
Closed
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Jewelry stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Landscapers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Laundromats and laundry services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Libraries
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Live theater
Closed
Massage therapy studios
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Mosques
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Movie theaters
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
Museums
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums
Music production
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Nail salons
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Nightclubs
Closed
Offices (non-essential businesses)
Can work remotely
See guidance for Office workspaces
Outdoor playgrounds
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Pet groomers
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Pharmacies
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Retail
Piercing shops
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Places of worship
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Plumbing services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Police stations
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Music, film, and TV production
Professional sports
Can open with modifications
– No live audiences
See guidance for Professional sports
Racetracks
Can open with modifications
– No live audiences
See guidance for Professional sports
Residential and janitorial cleaning services
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Limited services
Restaurants (dine-in)
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Restaurants (take-out and delivery)
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Retailers
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Satellite wagering sites
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks
Saunas and steam rooms
Closed
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Schools
Schools may not reopen fully for in-person instruction until the county has been in the Substantial (Red) Tier for two weeks. Local school and health officials may decide to open elementary schools, and school officials may decide to conduct in-person instruction for a limited set of students in small cohorts.
Note on exception: Schools that have already re-opened if the county was in a less restrictive tier do not have to close. However, if a school had not already reopened for in-person instruction, it may not reopen until the county moves back to the Substantial (Red) Tier for 14 days.
See schools guidance, schools FAQ, and cohorting FAQs.
Shopping malls
Can open indoors with modifications – Max 25% capacity
– Closed common areas
– Closed food courts
See guidance for Shopping centers
Short-term lodging rentals
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Hotels and lodging
Skateparks
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds
Skin care services
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Small private gatherings
Are allowed outdoors with modifications
– Masks and physical distancing required
– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)
– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less
– Those with symptoms must not attend
– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend
– Singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising strongly discouraged
See guidance for gatherings and holidays
Sporting goods stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
State and local government offices
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Office workspaces
Swimming pools
Can open outdoors with modifications
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging
Synagogues
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Tattoo parlors
Can open indoors with modifications
See guidance for Personal care services
Temples
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Theme parks
Closed
See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks
Toy stores
Can open with modifications
– Max 25% capacity
See guidance for Retail
Weddings (ceremonies only)
Outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
Wineries
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars
Yoga studios
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers
Youth sports
Can open with modifications
See guidance for Youth sports
Zoos
Can open outdoors only with modifications
See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums