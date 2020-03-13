List: Districts across county close schools to combat coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Following the lead of the state's two largest school districts, campuses across San Diego County started to announce closures to help curb the spread of coronavirus Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health, many San Diego County school districts will close March 16 in order to curb the potential transmission of COVID-19," the San Diego County Office of Education wrote in a tweet Friday morning.

County officials are updating a list of closed school districts on their website. All schools plan to suspend in-person instruction next Monday, and the days they tentatively plan to reopen are noted. Some closurers include the districts' scheduled spring breaks:

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)

Borrego Springs Unified School District (through March 27)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Carlsbad Unified School District

Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)

Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (through April 10)

Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

Julian Union Elementary School District (through April 3)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

National School District

Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)

Poway Unified School District (through April 6)

Rancho Santa Fe School District

San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)

San Dieguito Union High School District

San Marcos Unified School District

San Pasqual Union School District (through April 13)

San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)

Solana Beach School District

South Bay Union School District (through April 3)

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District (through April 14)

Vista Unified School District (through April 6)

Warer Unified School District (through March 27)

Confirmed charter school closures include:

Albert Einstein Academies (through April 13)

Escondido Charter High School (through April 13)

Gompers Preparatory Academy (through April 6)

Heritage K-8 Charter School (through April 13)

Kidinnu Academy (through April 17)

MAAC Community Charter School (through April 3)

National university Academy - Dual Language Institute

San Diego Global Vision Academy (through April 6)

The Preuss School UC San Diego (until April 6)

Officials said they expected more closures throughout the day Friday. We will continue to update this list.