Lightning forces Petco Park vaccine site to pause appointments hours after reopening

SAN DIEGO — The winter storm bringing thunder and lightning to San Diego Wednesday has forced the Petco Park vaccine super station to temporarily close, just hours after returning from a four-day hiatus.

UC San Diego Health, which administers shots at the site, shared the news on Twitter around 12:15 p.m. Officials cited “safety concerns related to nearby lightning.”

“The site will reopen as soon as authorities determine it is safe to do so,” the tweet continued.

As of noon today, the Petco Vaccination Super Station has briefly paused operations due to safety concerns related to nearby lightning. The site will reopen as soon as authorities determine it is safe to do so. — UC San Diego Health (@UCSDHealth) March 3, 2021

The downtown super site has dealt with repeated closures, due to local weather, vaccine shortages and kinks in the vaccine supply chain caused by the recent severe winter storm in Texas and other large portions of the country.

Wednesday’s closure came just hours after the site reopened following a four-day pause prompted by short supply. Only limited operations were underway at the site, with appointments focused on getting people their second Moderna shot before the recommended 42-day window between doses closes.

The new, weather-related closure was expected to last a much shorter duration: Some rain showers could linger Wednesday night, but clear skies and warmer conditions are expected on Thursday, forecasters said.