Leaders highlight coronavirus resources for immigrants, non-English speakers

SAN DIEGO — Local leaders gathered Thursday to highlight the resources available for immigrants and non-English speakers to get help during the coronavirus pandemic.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez and other officials held the news conference to make sure that community was staying healthy and informed during the outbreak which has disrupted daily life around the county and across the country.

Officials emphasized that people seeking medical care or needing a coronavirus test will not be questioned on their immigration status at hospitals in clinics in San Diego. Food banks, free school lunch and other county resources are also available to all people, regardless of status, the leaders said.

San Diego County Public Health has online fact sheets available in nine different languages, postcards and posters in five languages, and two different cleaning guidance resources in both English and Spanish. Click this link to view the guides.

If they prefer to make a phone call, residents can dial 2-1-1 on their phone to reach the county’s help line, where they can communicate in 200 different languages. Officials say 2-1-1 has been re-tooled specifically around providing coronavirus information. Click this link to learn more.

View FOX 5’s full list of resources available to residents during the pandemic here.