Latinos getting COVID-19 at much higher rates than others in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Latinos in San Diego are seeing a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than any other segment of the population according to county health statistics.

The numbers show that 67.4 percent of cases are people within the Latino Community especially in San Diego’s South Bay neighborhoods closer to the border with Mexico.

Community activists say there are mainly two reasons for this.

“One is that Latinos have a lot of essential jobs and work with other people often being exposed to others and then they bring it home to their families,” said Pedro Rios, Program Director with the American Friends Service Committee.

An unidentified U.S. Postal Service employee interacts with member of the public in Logan Heights a predominately Latino residential community. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Rios also mentioned many Latinos live in highly-densely populated areas such as apartment buildings adding to exposure opportunities.

“People will closely interact with people whether it is walking by someone on a walkway or maybe even in a laundromat versus someone who goes to their home and doesn’t really interact as frequently with their neighbors,” said Rios.

San Diego County’s website shows more than 9,700 people have tested positive for the virus, according to its own percentages, more than 6,500 of the patients are Latino.

Rios doesn’t see it getting any better.

“I think we have too many people and in some ways, this pandemic is a crisis of health and of the economy, too many have lost their jobs and are out there looking for ways to substitute their income and they’re being exposed,” said Rios.

