Latest figures show 10K Californians dead of coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: A traveler is checked with a handheld thermometer near a test system of thermal imaging cameras which check body temperatures at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The system is being tested in the international terminal and can flag passengers who have a fever, one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The figure was reported Friday, with 10,024 dead since the coronavirus was detected in California in February. New York and New Jersey have the highest and second highest number of deaths in the U.S. at 32,000 and 16,000, respectively.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara.

As of Thursday, San Diego County had reported 538 deaths from COVID-19, the vast majority of which were recorded in people ages 60 and older. Five more deaths were reported by the county Thursday including three men and two women between 57 and 87 years of age.