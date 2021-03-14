Lakeside Union plans full-time return for some students in mid-April

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Lakeside Union plans to bring students in grades 5th and below back to classrooms full-time beginning in mid-April.

The Lakeside Union board of trustees approved the return of TK-5th grade students for full-time, in-person instruction beginning Monday, April 12.

The school district told families in a letter Friday that a significant decline in the COVID-19 case rate in San Diego County and the Lakeside Union school district area was one of the motivators behind the plan. The trustees noted that full-time in-person instruction is highly desired by most LUSD families and all LUSD staff have gotten access to the vaccine.

Distance learning will still be offered, according to the district, but hybrid instruction won’t because of challenges in delivering the model to a small number of students. Parents with a student in distance learning who wish to enroll them in in-person instruction should contact their school.

Mitigation efforts at schools as part of LUSD’s COVID-19 Prevention Plan include:

Masks/face coverings for students and staff

Temperature checks and symptom screening

Regular hand washing and cleaning of high-touch surfaces

Contact tracing for positive cases

Physical distancing of 4 feet between students in classrooms and 6 feet between teachers and students

LUSD said middle schoolers will stay on a hybrid learning schedule because of larger class sizes and schedule complexities that make required distancing challenging. The board of trustees approved an increase of in-person time for some middle school students physical space permitting.

Prioritized students include:

Foster and homeless youth

English learners

Special Education pupils

Pupils at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation

Disengaged pupils

Students lacking access to adequate internet access

Carlsbad Unified School District announced Saturday that middle and high school students will return to campus next week on a hybrid learning schedule. The reopening plans come as San Diego County is expected to be moved into the less-restrictive red tier on Tuesday.

