LA public schools to stay closed until at least May

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner told the parents of students Monday the school district will remain closed at least through May 1.

Update on March 23rd.

Actualización del 23 de marzo.

He’s expected to discuss the decision at a remote news conference starting at 11 a.m. His remarks will be transmitted remotely.

In the City of Industry, the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District said it would extend its coronavirus-related hiatus until May 5, when classes will resume.

All school districts in San Diego County were closed as of Monday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has said parents should be prepared for the possibility that classes won’t resume for kids across the state until next fall.