LA County to reinstate mask mandate indoors

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is reimplementing its mask mandate indoors — regardless of vaccination status — amid an increase in coronavirus case numbers and concerns over the delta variant, officials announced Thursday.

The new masking order goes into effect 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late, given what we’re seeing,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a briefing with reporters.

The county recorded 1,537 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a 83% increase over the last week, according to Davis. It’s the seventh consecutive day where more than 1,000 new cases were reported in the county.

“Masking indoors must again become a normal practice by all, regardless of vaccination status, so they can stop the trends and level of transmission we’re currently seeing,” Davis said.

“We expect to keep this order in place until we begin to see improvements,” he added.