Justice Department says Calif. reopening order discriminates against churches

Demonstrators holding signs demanding their church to reopen during a rally on May 1, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the federal Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has told Gov. Gavin Newsom that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.

Restaurants and other secular businesses are being allowed to reopen under current social distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to online and similar services. In a letter to the governor Tuesday, the official said that Newsom should allow some in-person worship, in the same limited fashion.

Newsom had previously said churches and other religious institutions could start welcoming back the faithful for limited in-person services in the coming weeks. It wasn’t immediately clear how the state would respond.

