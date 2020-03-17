Increase in demand prompts surge in hiring at Jimbo’s grocery stores

A major surge in demand at San Diego-based natural goods store Jimbo’s during the coronavirus outbreak has led the company to announce it is hiring between 60 and 75 employees at its five local stores.

The positions range from cashiers to meat and produce clerks, and the store is hiring immediately.

People want to stock up so they don’t have to go out, or they want a home-cooked meal. Everyone needs to eat.” Kelly Hartford, Jimbo’s spokeswoman

“There’s been a tremendous increase in business and we don’t see that slowing down for some time,” company spokeswoman Kelly Hartford said Tuesday. “People want to stock up so they don’t have to go out, or they want a home-cooked meal. Everyone needs to eat.”

Jobs are available at the 4S Ranch, Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Escondido and Horton Plaza locations. Hartford said the current staff was working hard, but needed help.

All on-site dining in restaurants across the county was prohibited Tuesday, even as the demand at grocery stores has continued to rise.

“As a result of recent announcements and guidance from the county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, we acknowledge our customers will continue to have increased needs during this difficult time and we want to be able to provide for them,” said Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder of Jimbo’s.

Jimbo’s works with nonprofits year-round and is continuing to fill demands for various organizations.

“We pride ourselves on doing the right thing,” Hartford said. “We look at this as a two-fold benefit. We are keeping food options available for many people and we are contributing to the economy by hiring help.”

Hartford said some of the positions would likely become permanent after the worst of the coronavirus passed.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.jimbos.com.