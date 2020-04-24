Imperial Beach requires residents to wear face coverings in public

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Imperial Beach residents will be required to wear face coverings in public starting Friday.

The Imperial Beach City Council voted to enact the order starting at 12 p.m. on Friday and will continue in effect until further action by the City Council at their next meeting.

According to the Imperial Beach Director of Emergency Services, community members must wear a facial mask or covering when going out in public for essential businesses like grocery stores and gas stations. Masks or coverings are also required when visiting any Imperial Beach parks.

The city stated facial coverings are critical to protect vulnerable residents like children and senior citizens.