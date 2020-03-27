Immigrant rights group launches relief fund during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium launched the Immigrant Relief Fund Friday to provide grants of up to $500 to immigrant families in San Diego who have lost some or all of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic or other disasters.

Due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, many workers in San Diego County have had their hours reduced, are temporarily not working or have lost their jobs altogether. Some immigrant workers are ineligible for certain federal and state benefits such as unemployment and food stamps.

“When the most vulnerable in our community are at risk, our whole community is at risk. Without access to unemployment and other cash-assistance benefits, many immigrant families are left without resources to cover their basic needs,” said Lilian Serrano, chair of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium and human rights organizer with Alianza Comunitaria.

“As we’ve always done, the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium will continue to stand with immigrant communities and do our part by providing resources and information during this time of uncertainty.”

The fund will launch with a $10,000 donation from Oxfam America, a confederation of 19 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, and a donation from the immigrant rights consortium, a coalition of more than 50 organizations serving the immigrant community. The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium is asking those who can to consider donating to the fund.

“During this global pandemic, it is critical that we make sure all members of our community have the resources they need to meet their basic necessities and feed their families,” said Cristina Garcia, advocacy advisor for Oxfam America. “This fund will ensure that families who are ineligible for other resources have immediate support at a critical time.”

The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium is a project of Alliance San Diego.

For more information on the fund, to apply or donate, click here.