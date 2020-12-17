ICU capacity in SoCal has dropped to 0%, state says

SAN DIEGO — Available intensive care unit capacity in the 11-county Southern California region — which includes San Diego — has dropped to zero, according to figures released by the state Thursday.

The number does not necessarily mean there are no ICU beds available, since officials adjust the percentage downward if counties have a higher-than-expected ratio of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU space.

Current ICU capacity across the state was as follows, according to the California Department of Health:

Bay Area: 13.1%

Greater Sacramento Region: 11.3%

Northern California: 25.8%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.7%

Southern California: 0.0%

The state reported 52,281 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, though it noted that statewide numbers do not necessarily represent true day-to-day change, as the results include cases from prior to yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.8% and the 14-day positivity rate is 11.5%.

“As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase,” health officials said in a news release. “There have been 21,860 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.”

Medical Intensive Care Unit Manager Lindsey Ryan (C) discusses upcoming staffing with registered nurses Emily Garcia (L) and Jerrylyn Abalos in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 15, 2020 in La Mesa, California. Dozens of counties in California are facing shortages of hospital ICU staff with California petitioning the federal government for assistance in staffing ICUs. According to state figures, Southern California, which includes San Diego County, currently has only .5 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Sharp HealthCare is the largest health system in San Diego County and is currently treating approximately 400 COVID-19 patients in its four acute hospitals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)