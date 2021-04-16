Hundreds turn out for no-appointment clinic as vaccine eligibility expands

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hundreds lined up Friday morning for their shot at a COVID-19 vaccine at a no-appointment clinic at Southwestern College.

Among them was Ruth Ortiz and a friend, who showed up at the college around 2 a.m.

“They said 250 vaccines, first-come first-serve,” Ortiz said. “We gotta be the first ones there.”

Originally set to administer 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, workers scrambled amid the heavy turnout to secure 150 more doses from another source in the county. The clinic comes a day after California expanded vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 16 and older, less than a month after it opened up vaccinations to people 50 and over.

Friday’s clinic was designed for South Bay residents in more than a dozen local zip codes. Another clinic is scheduled in three weeks at the college for those with appointments for second doses.

Chula Vista resident Oscar Leyva and his two sons waited in line, not knowing whether there would be enough doses for them.

“They’re saying people might not qualify because they come from different zip codes,” Leyva said. “They might find some extra shots and we’ll be able to get those.”

As of Thursday, some 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County. More than 1.2 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 38.1% of residents, or nearly 769,000 people, now are fully vaccinated.

Erin Mascardo, a 19 year-old Southwestern student, said the five-hour wait was worth it.

“Wasn’t too bad,” Mascardo said. “I was just happy to get vaccinated.”