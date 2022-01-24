Hundreds show up to get vaccinated at pop-up clinic in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA — Hundreds of South Bay residents got the COVID vaccine shot Monday at a National Night Out & Sharp Healthcare Pop-Up Clinic.

Organizers say they had a record number of more than 300 online reservations while also accepting walk-ins.

“It was super easy,” patient Johanna Raggio said. “I just came. I got my card. I got my shot and now I’m just waiting 15 minutes.”

National Night Out and Sharp Healthcare teamed up to host the free community vaccination clinic to provide COVID-19 first, second and booster doses.

“We came in today with more than 300 appointments pre-booked,” said Myron Soyanco, with Sharp Healthcare. “Lots of folks just hearing about the event wanted to get a walk-in. We’re happy to serve even if that number goes up 400, 500. We’ll be happy to serve it.”

Organizers say the South Bay in particular has been hit hard by the pandemic. According to San Diego County Health and Human Services, more than 60,000 residents in Chula Vista have contracted the virus at a rate of more than 22,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

“Ever since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve seen the South Bay has been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, so we’re very happy to be able to extend this arm to our community here to provide access to this vaccine,” Soyanco said.

With new variants like omicron and COVID-19 on the rise, Raggio made sure to booster up.

“It’s important because we have to stay safe for the upcoming viruses because they get more dangerous and we have to do what’s safe for us,” she said.

Sharp Healthcare says people who want to get vaccines at their pop-up clinics just have to make sure to wear a mask and show ID.