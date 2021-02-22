Hundreds of vaccination appointments still available at county sites

DEL MAR, Calif. – While several large vaccination sites were closed on Monday, hundreds of appointments were available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at other San Diego sites as of Monday morning.

The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination site only had 30% of its 1,000 daily available appointments spoken for as of Monday morning. Appointments were also available for Tuesday and Wednesday. There were also open appointment times at the Sharp South Bay Super Station in Chula Vista and the Sharp Coronado vaccination site. All these sites were offering only the Pfizer vaccine.

As many as several hundred vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the county’s largest vaccine distribution site — Petco Park — were postponed until later this week, because of delayed vaccine shipments from the Midwest and East Coast.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency said residents who were scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine will also be rescheduled.

Currently, all county COVID-19 vaccination points of dispensing and the North County Super Station in San Marcos are only offering appointments for second doses. Appointments for first doses at these sites are being rescheduled into next week.

The Sharp HealthCare vaccination super station sites at Chula Vista Center and Grossmont Center are still offering first and second dose appointments with Pfizer vaccine.

The Petco Park site delayed appointments a week ago, when a Moderna vaccine shipment was delayed on Feb. 12. The site reopened Wednesday, but vaccine appointments were already disrupted.

The massive winter storm gripping much of the nation has frozen supply lines for the vaccines. Moderna produces the bulk of its vaccines in Massachusetts, while Pfizer makes its in Michigan. Sub-freezing temperatures across much of the United States have delayed shipments of the vials around the country.