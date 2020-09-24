Hundreds of South Bay parents call for return to high school sports

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Hundreds of parents in Chula Vista have signed an online petition asking Sweetwater Union High School District to allow sports practices immediately.

“This is one of the most imperative times for student athletes who are shooting for the stars and spots on college and club teams,” Savanah Johnson, volleyball player and junior at Eastlake High School, told FOX 5.

She has aspirations of playing college ball at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but she says putting together a highlight reel is nearly impossible since practices aren’t allowed.

“It’s frustrating and confusing,” she said of the district’s decision not to allow sports activities for the time being. “There’s not a lot of opportunities for me. You have to go north, like 30 or 40 minutes away just to touch a ball.”

“We want the school district to meet with us and figure out a path back,” said Laurel McFarlane, one of the parents behind the petition that has more than 1,200 signatures as of Wednesday.

“These kids are suffering, spending 40 hours in front of a computer and they’re dying to get out there. It’s necessary for their health.”

A spokesperson for the district said sports aren’t practical or safe at the moment, citing the high rate of coronavirus cases in the South Bay. However, if the number were to drop significantly over the coming months, the district said it would reconsider.

You can view the petition here.