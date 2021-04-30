Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination slots available at Balboa Municipal Gym

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 196 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths Friday, as the number of vaccines delivered to the county crossed the 3 million mark.

A total of 3,038,735 doses have now arrived in the county, with 2,759,104 of those administered. The county received 292,950 vaccines this week, 18,000 fewer than the week prior.

A total of 1,477,522 people have received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna — or 73.3% of the county’s goal and 54.9% of San Diegans 16 and older – – and 1,045,406 people, or 51.8% of that goal and 38.9% of the 16 or older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

Friday’s data increase the cumulative totals in the county to 276,156 cases and 3,702 deaths.

A woman in her 20s died April 20 and a man in his 60s died April 28. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Of 16,897 tests reported Friday, 1% returned positive, keeping the 14- day rolling average of positive tests at 1.5% from Thursday.

Six new community outbreaks were reported Friday — three in college/university settings, one in a restaurant/bar setting, one in a retail setting and one in a TK-12th grade school setting.

In the past seven days, 24 community outbreaks were confirmed. The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department announced Friday it has hundreds of appointments available at its Balboa Municipal Gym COVID-19 vaccine administration site, with more vaccines coming next week.

“We have capacity to do well over 1,000 vaccinations a day, but right now we’re only doing a few hundred,” said Jose Ysea, spokesman for San Diego’s public safety department. “We have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available today. Next week we’ll also have J&J.”

The gym, at 2111 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park, has free, albeit limited, parking. Appointments are available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be made at https://www.sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday there is now slack in the vaccination system. Not significantly, he said, but there are more available appointments now than there have been since the rollout began. Because of this, the county will take actions to make getting a vaccine more convenient, such as extending the hours of several county-run vaccination sites to 8 p.m. and looking at the possibility of making some sites 24 hours.

All 23 county-run vaccine sites are now accepting walk-in visits, but the super stations are still appointment only.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.