Hundreds line up for COVID-19 tests in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – People started lining up at the COVID-19 test site at the Chula Vista Public Library at 9 a.m., three hours before it opened.

“I didn’t realize it was starting this late,” said Elayne Doran, who made good use of her time by finishing a book she’s been reading.

Two other people who came to get tested Tuesday entertained themselves with a game of chess in the car.

“Glad we got here when we did, because the line got a lot longer,” Judith Diaz said.



The testing site has been open five days a week since October. More free testing opportunities continue to pop up in the South Bay, where virus numbers are some of the highest in the county.

FREE COVID-19 testing at 50+ locations in San Diego County.



Find locations and more info at https://t.co/hNqahFxYLo pic.twitter.com/thigRMmu8I — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) November 23, 2020

In a survey by the city back in September, nearly 60% of Chula Vista businesses worried they didn’t have the funding to last another six months. High virus rates during this second wave have caused even more closures.

The additional testing sites allow for more transparency. The hope is, the more people who get tested, the more will know if they have the virus. And the more who know they have it, the less likely they are to spread it.

“Today we just woke up feeling a lot of symptoms,” one couple in line said. “We felt it was better to know before Thanksgiving if we test positive, so we can cancel our plans.”

County officials and the CDC have urged families to skip Thanksgiving gatherings this year amid a spike in cases. San Diego saw another record-breaking caseload Tuesday with 1,546 new cases and 16 deaths reported.

“There should be a small number of people and gatherings should be short in duration,” San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “We are asking people to please follow the public health guidance to provide a safe experience for everyone attending the gathering.”

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 518 in local hospitals and 151 in intensive care, more than double the numbers of a month ago.

A total of 15 new community outbreaks were confirmed Tuesday. Over the previous seven days, 73 community outbreaks were confirmed.