Humane Society to distribute 20 pallets of pet food to local rescues

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will distribute 20 pallets of dog and cat food to rescue groups, helping make sure animals stay fed amid the severe economic impact of COVID-19.

The pallets will arrive Friday afternoon thanks to Rescue Bank, an emergency pet food distribution program run by greatergood.org.

Registered 501(c)(3) animal rescues can come to the Humane Society location in Encinitas to pick up the food, and should bring documentation. Recipients will stay in their cars and the food will be loaded into their trunks by staff and volunteers, the organization said.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society also distributes food and supplies to residents directly, on the first and thired Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“If you or someone you know needs help before then, please email volunteer@sdpets.org,” the group said.