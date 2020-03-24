Humane Society giving away 70K lbs of pet food around county

A Humane Society warehouse where the organization is preparing to give away 70,000 pounds of pet food and other supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society will distribute 70,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to local families at locations around the county, the organization announced Tuesday.

Residents who need help keeping their animals healthy and happy during the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to visit the Humane Society’s location in Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego for the supplies. Volunteers will be on site between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to hand out dog or cat food, cat litter, pet treats and pet beds, while supplies last.

“SDHS is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups serving seniors in our community to make pet food available at their distribution sites,” the organization added. “Further, pet food has also been distributed to SDHS’s dog and cat Rescue Partners for the pets in their care.”

“These are hard times, but we’re in this together,” PAWS Director San Diego Geraldine D’Silva said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to keep pets with their families, where they belong, and out of the shelter.”